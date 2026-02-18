Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 11:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brainbees Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Brainbees Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 11:20 AM IST

Waaree Energies Ltd, Hexaware Technologies Ltd, Oil India Ltd and Newgen Software Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 February 2026.

Waaree Energies Ltd, Hexaware Technologies Ltd, Oil India Ltd and Newgen Software Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 February 2026.

Brainbees Solutions Ltd tumbled 4.65% to Rs 219.45 at 10:25 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Waaree Energies Ltd lost 3.86% to Rs 2936. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 60155 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd crashed 3.79% to Rs 573.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 41067 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

South Africa vs UAE

South Africa vs UAE LIVE, T20 WC 2026: Waseem-Aryansh get UAE off to a fiery start vs Proteas

Google Deepmind

Modern systems good but inconsistent: Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis

Aurionpro Solutions share price

Aurionpro Solutions shares jumps 6% on bagging data centre project

Stock Market LIVE Updates, February 18, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty volatile in trade; SMIDs gain; IT stocks fall; PSBs, metal shine

Ananth Nagaraj, co-founder and CTO of Gnani.ai,

Specialised SLMs better suited for India needs than LLMs, says Gnani AI CTO

Oil India Ltd pared 3.31% to Rs 449.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 69476 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd plummeted 3.27% to Rs 512.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Bosch Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Bosch Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Bandhan Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

Bandhan Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

Central Bank of India soars 1.08%

Central Bank of India soars 1.08%

UCO Bank up for third straight session

UCO Bank up for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayYouTube DownAI Impact on MediaGold and Silver Rate todayInfosys Investor AI Day 2026T20 World Cup Super 8AI Impact Summit 2026 UpdatesGoogle Pixel 10a Launch