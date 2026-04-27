Brigade Enterprises rises on partnering with Bain Capital to develop Whitefield mixed-use project
Brigade Enterprises added 1.06% to Rs 784.50 after the company said that it has entered into a shareholders' agreement and securities subscription agreement with GSS India Opportunities AIF Scheme-I to develop a real estate project in Bengaluru.
The aforementioned transaction would create a 50-50 joint venture in Vibrancy Real Estates (VREPL), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brigade Enterprises. Both parties would subscribe to a mix of equity and convertible instruments of VREPL.
GSS India Opportunities AIF Scheme-I is a Category-II AIF that is managed by Bain Capital Advisors (India).
Vibrancy Real Estates holds an 11.04-acre land parcel in Whitefield, Bengaluru. The said land parcel is proposed to be developed into an integrated mixed-use project comprising Grade-A office space and a hotel, with a development potential of around 2 million square feet.
Brigade Enterprises is one of Indias leading property developers. The company has developed properties in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Gift City-Gujarat, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru and Chikkamagaluru with developments across residential, office, retail and hotels.
The company had reported 21.05% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 186.52 crore despite a 7.59% increase in revenue to Rs 1,575.11 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 3:16 PM IST