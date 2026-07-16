BSE SME Devson Catalyst makes a high-octane debut

Devson Catalyst traded at Rs 202 on the BSE, a 71.19% premium to the issue price of Rs 118.

The scrip was listed at Rs 196.15, a 66.23% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently up 2.98% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 205 and a low of Rs 186.35. About 18.72 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Devson Catalyst's IPO was subscribed 205. times. The issue opened for bidding on 9 July 2026 and it closed on 13 July 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 112 to Rs 118 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 33,38,000 shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 2,50,000 shares by existing shareholders.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds towards funding capital expenditure requirements for setting up a new manufacturing unit, meeting its working capital needs, and supporting general corporate purposes.

Devson Catalyst is an indigenous manufacturer of catalysts, adsorbents and ceramic balls used across industries such as oil and gas refining, petrochemicals, steel and fertilizers. The company operates a manufacturing facility in Gujarat with an annual production capacity of around 6,205 metric tonnes and supplies customised products to domestic and international industrial customers through a business-to-business (B2B) model. As of 31 May 2026, the company had 56 permanent employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 55.77 crore and net profit of Rs 12.52 crore for the period ended 31 March 2026.

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