Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Caplin Steriles receives USFDA approval for Haloperidol Decanoate Injection

Caplin Steriles receives USFDA approval for Haloperidol Decanoate Injection

Image

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Caplin Steriles (Caplin), a Subsidiary Company of Caplin Point Laboratories, has been granted final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Haloperidol Decanoate Injection, 50mg/mL and 100mg/mL Single Dose Vials; 500mg/5mL (100mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vials, a generic therapeutic equivalent version of the Reference Listed Drug (RLD) HALDOL (haloperidol decanoate) Injection, by Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Haloperidol Decanoate Injection indicated for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia who require prolonged parenteral antipsychotic therapy.

According to IQVIATM (IMS Health), Haloperidol Decanoate Injection had US sales of approximately $16.4 million for the 12 month period ending March 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation receives credit ratings for commercial paper

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation receives credit ratings for commercial paper

KPI Green Energy sizzles on strong Q4 results

KPI Green Energy sizzles on strong Q4 results

Unichem Laboratories gets EIR from USFDA for Pithampur facility

Unichem Laboratories gets EIR from USFDA for Pithampur facility

Volumes spurt at HBL Engineering Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at HBL Engineering Ltd counter

India's wholesale price inflation eases further to 0.85% in April

India's wholesale price inflation eases further to 0.85% in April

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayHAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon