Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

CARE Ratings revises Primo Chemicals rating outlook to 'negative'

Image

Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Primo Chemicals said that CARE Ratings revised its outlook on the long-term bank facilities of the company 'negative' from 'stable' while reaffirming the rating at 'CARE BBB-'.
The agency has also reaffirmed its CARE A3 rating on the short-term bank facilities of the company.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
CARE Ratings stated that the reaffirmation of the ratings assigned to the bank facilities of Primo Chemicals (PCL) continue to derive strength from the experienced promoters with a long track record of operations, the favourable location of the plant and the moderate diversification of the clientele across various end-user industries.
The ratings take cognizance of moderation in total operating income and profitability during FY24 (period refers to from April 1 to March 31) on account of the significant decline in Electro Chemical Unit (ECU) realizations during the year. However, the ECU realization have shown improvement during the first quarter of FY25.
This along with operationalization of caustic soda flakes plant from December 2023, the volumes of same shall increase consistently which is expected to yield better profitability margins going forward.
The ratings, however, continue to remain constrained by the inherent volatility in ECU realizations of caustic soda leading to volatile margins over the past five years.
The ratings also continue to remain constrained by the susceptibility of profitability to adverse movements in power cost, the threat of cheaper imports from foreign countries, and the competition with established integrated players in an inherently cyclical caustic soda industry.
Primo Chemicals mainly manufactures caustic soda lye, which is widely used in industries like soap, paper, dyes, chemicals, and plastic. The other products, such as liquid chlorine, hydrochloric acid, sodium hypochlorite, etc, are the by-products of the manufacturing process.
The scrip rose 0.74% to currently trade at Rs 38.35 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayApple WWDC 2024 HighlightsModi 3.0 Cabinet Meeting LiveLatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon