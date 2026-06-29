Ceigall India board approves change in director
At meeting held on 29 June 2026The board of Ceigall India at its meeting held on 29 June 2026 has approved the appointment of Ayyalusamy Saravanan (DIN: 02592825), currently Chief Executive Officer (CEO), as an Additional Director / Whole-Time Director who shall be designated as Whole-Time Director & CEO of the Company, with effect from 01 July 2026.
The board also appointed Dr. Pawan Kumar (DIN: 06863880) as an Additional Director / Whole-Time Director on the Board of the Company, with effect from 01 July 2026.
The board accepted the resignation of Dr. Sudhir Rao Hoshing (DIN: 02460530) from the position of Whole-Time Director of the Company, effective from the closure of business hours on 15 July 2026.
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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 7:51 PM IST