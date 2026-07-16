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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Congress finalises strategy for Monsoon Session, to raise key public issues

Congress finalises strategy for Monsoon Session, to raise key public issues

Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
The Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) met in New Delhi on 16 July 2026 to finalise its strategy for the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament. The meeting was attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and other senior party leaders.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said the party discussed the key issues it plans to raise during the session and outlined its parliamentary strategy.

The Congress is expected to target the BJP-led central government on a range of issues, including the alleged paper leak, alleged irregularities in funds related to the Ram Temple project in Ayodhya, and the evolving situation in West Asia. The party has also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning his silence on these matters.

 

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said President Droupadi Murmu has approved the government's proposal to convene the Monsoon Session of Parliament from 21 July to 21 August 2026. He added that there will be no sittings on 13 August and 14 August in view of the Independence Day celebrations.

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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