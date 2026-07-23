Control Print Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd, Cura Technologies Ltd, Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited and Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 July 2026.

Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd, Cura Technologies Ltd, Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited and Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 July 2026.

Control Print Ltd crashed 12.76% to Rs 572.65 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 36489 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12670 shares in the past one month.

Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd tumbled 9.48% to Rs 18.82. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 84 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2285 shares in the past one month.

Cura Technologies Ltd lost 8.99% to Rs 66.72. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 438 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 196 shares in the past one month.

Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited plummeted 8.93% to Rs 830.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 41471 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd slipped 7.97% to Rs 49.18. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

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