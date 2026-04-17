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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crompton wins contract worth Rs 71.75 cr from MSEDCL

Crompton wins contract worth Rs 71.75 cr from MSEDCL

Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has received a letter of empanelment and rate contract from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing & commissioning of Off-grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) under MTSKPY/ PM-KUSUM-B scheme at various location across the State of Maharashtra with total order value of Rs. 71.75 crore.
 

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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