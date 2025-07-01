Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 06:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Domestic natural gas price fixed at $6.89 per mmbtu for July

Domestic natural gas price fixed at $6.89 per mmbtu for July

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
The oil ministry has increased the price of domestically produced natural gas for July 2025 to $6.89 per million British thermal units or mmbtu on a gross calorific value (GCV) basis. The price, effective July 1, marks a 7.5% from the price of $6.41 per mmbtu last month. The government reviews the domestic natural gas rate on a monthly basis. As part of the monthly revision, the price of natural gas from legacy fields operated by state-owned companies was increased to USD 6.75 per mmbtu, up from USD 6.41 per mmbtu.

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

