Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 06:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR reverses yesterday's losses as US dollar stays feeble

INR reverses yesterday's losses as US dollar stays feeble

Image

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Indian Rupee appreciated today, recovering after recent losses amid a feeble undertone in the US dollar. INR closed at 85.51 per US dollar, up 25 paise on the day. The US dollar index tanked near 96 mark following recent slide that has pulled it down nearly 10% in first half of the year. The US dollar index tested its lowest since February 2022 as rising US fiscal worries pressured the greenback. Local stocks were steady. The BSE Sensex rose or 0.11% to 83,697.29, while added 0.10% to 25,541.80. On the NSE, USD/INR futures closed down 0.27% at 85.63. With today's gains, the Rupee has reversed bulk of the losses seen in last session

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NCC gains after bagging Rs 1,691-cr new orders in June 2025

NCC gains after bagging Rs 1,691-cr new orders in June 2025

Bharat Electronics gains on bagging Rs 528 cr additional orders

Bharat Electronics gains on bagging Rs 528 cr additional orders

Stock Alert: Hindustan Copper, CG Power, BEL, Can Fin Homes

Stock Alert: Hindustan Copper, CG Power, BEL, Can Fin Homes

Sensex, Nifty inch up as investors watch US trade talks

Sensex, Nifty inch up as investors watch US trade talks

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 1.31%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 1.31%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayIndogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon