Energy shares fall

Energy stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 100 points or 0.8% at 12394.04 at 13:08 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 4.75%), Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (down 4.33%),Coal India Ltd (down 2.77%),Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 2.53%),Castrol India Ltd (down 1.98%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.89%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 1.42%), Sanmit Infra Ltd (down 1.2%), Mahanagar Gas Ltd (down 0.97%), and Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 0.49%).

On the other hand, Panama Petrochem Ltd (up 7.79%), Oil India Ltd (up 3.98%), and Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 3.96%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 201.39 or 0.28% at 72909.55.

The Nifty 50 index was up 40.95 points or 0.19% at 22163.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 3.53 points or 0.01% at 46014.66.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 34.95 points or 0.26% at 13613.05.

On BSE,1988 shares were trading in green, 1793 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

