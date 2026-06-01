Euro speculative net longs fall further

Large currency speculators further reduced net long positions in the Euro futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 29426 contracts in the data reported through May 26, 2026. This was a weekly fall of 4087 net positions.

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