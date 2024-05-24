Business Standard
Industrials shares gain

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 11:05 AM IST
Industrials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Industrials index rising 99.44 points or 0.67% at 14952.94 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Finolex Cables Ltd (up 13.13%), Welspun Enterprises Ltd (up 8.09%),Timken India Ltd (up 6.99%),Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd (up 5%),Kirloskar Industries Ltd (up 4.83%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Cochin Shipyard Ltd (up 4.12%), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (up 3.81%), Inox Wind Energy Ltd (up 3.53%), Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd (up 3.16%), and PTC Industries Ltd (up 2.73%).
On the other hand, Inox Wind Ltd (down 73.48%), Bharat Dynamics Ltd (down 42.92%), and TD Power Systems Ltd (down 8.05%) moved lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 96.36 or 0.13% at 75514.4.
The Nifty 50 index was up 4.65 points or 0.02% at 22972.3.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 201.04 points or 0.42% at 48292.47.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 27.28 points or 0.19% at 14758.93.
On BSE,1743 shares were trading in green, 1298 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 24 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

