Firstsource Solutions Q4 PAT rises 20% YoY to Rs 161 cr in FY25

Firstsource Solutions Q4 PAT rises 20% YoY to Rs 161 cr in FY25

Image

Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Firstsource Solutions' consolidated net profit rose 20.37% to Rs 160.69 crore on a 29.86% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 2,167.77 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 26.63% YoY to Rs 201.71 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expense jumped 29.58% year on year to Rs 1,961.86 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense was at Rs 1,351.50 crore (up 28.01% YoY), while other expenses stood at Rs 477.14 crore (up 30.96% YoY) during the period under review.

EBITDA stood at Rs 332.8 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 250.3 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved to 15.4% in Q4 FY25 as against 14% in Q4 FY24.

 

In dollar terms, the revenue stood at $250 million, registering the growth of 24.38% YoY. On constant currency terms, revenue was at 2.1% QoQ and 25% YoY.

The firm secured five large deals in Q4, bringing the total to a record 14 large deals for FY25, the highest annual intake by the company. Key wins included its largest-ever healthcare BPaaS deal in North America, a large CX services contract with a US-based global fintech leader, and a transformation contract for contact center operations in the UK. The company added seven new logos in Q4, totaling 43 new logos for the year.

The companys headcount at the end of FY25 stood at 34,651, with 507 net additions during Q4. Offshore and nearshore hires made up 80% of the new additions. The trailing 12-month attrition rate declined to 29.8% from 31.4% in the previous quarter.

Looking ahead, the company expects FY26 revenue growth of 12-15% in constant currency terms, with operating margins projected in the range of 11.25-12%.

Sanjiv Goenka, chairman of RPSG Group and Firstsource Solutions, said, FY25 has been a year of sustained momentum and strategic progress for Firstsource. I am delighted to share that we achieved a US$1 billion annualized revenue run ratea landmark milestone in our transformational journey. Six consecutive quarters of sequential revenue growth and securing significant large deals is a clear validation of our relevance and value in a rapidly evolving market.

Firstsource Solutions is a global provider of business process management (BPM) services and an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company.

Shares of Firstsource Solutions fell 1.59% to Rs 350.50 on the BSE.

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

