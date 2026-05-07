GIFT Nifty hints at lower opening for equities

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty May 2026 futures currently traded 125 points lower, suggesting a red opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 5,834.90 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 6,836.87 crore in the Indian equity market on 06 May 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 6,620.86 crore so far in May (till 06 May 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 70,135.46 crore in April, Rs 122,540.41 crore in March and Rs 6,640.78 crore in February.

Global Markets:

Asia markets rallied on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 hitting 62,000 for the first time, as investors looked past the renewed tensions in the Middle East.

The broader regional advance came after President Donald Trump warned Iran would be bombed at a much higher level if it failed to agree to a peace deal.

Trumps fresh threats came as reports suggested Washington and Tehran were nearing an agreement to end the war.

The president in a social media post reportedly said the U.S. military offensive known as Operation Epic Fury will be at an end if Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption.

If that happened, the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports in the Gulf of Oman would allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran, Trump wrote.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks rose following developments in the Middle East.

The S&P 500 advanced 1.46% to 7,365.12, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.02% and ended at 25,838.94. Both indexes touched new highs and closed at records. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 612.34 points, or 1.24%, to close at 49,910.59.

Oil prices fell sharply Wednesday on optimism that the U.S. and Iran were close to an agreement to end the conflict that has caused the largest energy supply disruption in history.

U.S. officials were quoted by the media saying that the White House believes it is nearing a one-page, 14-point memorandum of understanding to end the war and establish a framework for more detailed nuclear talks.

Domestic Market:

The key equity benchmarks rallied on Wednesday as investor sentiment strengthened on mounting optimism over a potential US-Iran peace agreement.

The market opened with strong gains, tracking upbeat global cues and a sharp decline in crude oil prices after U.S. President Donald Trump signaled meaningful progress toward a possible deal with Iran.

Cooling geopolitical tensions dragged Brent crude prices below the $105-per-barrel mark, while the rupee rebounded strongly to hover near the 94-per-dollar level.

The Nifty surged past the 24,300 mark, powered by robust buying in banking shares. Barring the Nifty FMCG index, all sectoral indices on the NSE ended firmly in the green.

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