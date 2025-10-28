Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty hints at muted opening for equities; South Korea's GDP up 1.7% YoY in Q3

GIFT Nifty hints at muted opening for equities; South Korea's GDP up 1.7% YoY in Q3

Image

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty September 2025 futures were trading with a cut of 15.50 points (or 0.06%) in early trade, suggesting a mildly red opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 55.58 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,492.12 crore in the Indian equity market on 27 October 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs had sold shares worth Rs 299.60 crore in the cash market so far in October 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 35,301.36 crore in September 2025.

 

Also Read

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty up; Asia markets slip; TVS Motor, M&M Fin Q2 in focus

Mutual Funds, Banking Industry, MF distributors

A first: Surge in passive MF folio steals a march on active equitypremium

Diwali sales

High-value festive buys rule Diwali: 42% spent over ₹50,000 on credit cards

Larsen & Toubro, L&T Q2 results preview

L&T Q2 results preview: Analysts eye 21% jump in profit; check key factors

ITC

ITC Q2 preview: Analysts see steady cigarette growth; FMCG margins soft

Global Markets:

Asian markets declined broadly on Tuesday as investors turned cautious ahead of an anticipated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japans newly appointed Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Trump, who arrived in Tokyo on Monday, also met Emperor Naruhito, becoming the first foreign leader to hold talks with Takaichi since she assumed office.

In South Korea, economic data surprised to the upside. Preliminary estimates from the Bank of Korea showed third-quarter GDP grew 1.7% year-on-year, exceeding widely reported market expectations of 1.5% and marking the fastest pace in over a year, following 0.6% growth in the previous quarter.

The expansion was driven mainly by robust exports and manufacturing output, which rose 6% and 3.3% respectively.

Overnight, Wall Street closed sharply higher, with the S&P 500 up 1.23% to 6,875.16 its first close above the 6,800 mark.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.86% to 23,637.46, led by chipmakers such as Nvidia, while the Dow Jones rose 0.71% to 47,544.59.

Investors now await Big Tech earnings, the Federal Reserves policy decision, and developments in U.S.China trade talks.

Domestic Market:

Domestic equities ended sharply higher on Monday as upbeat quarterly earnings and global cues lifted investor sentiment. The rally was broad-based, with energy, PSU banks and metal stocks leading the charge.

Gains were driven by renewed optimism over progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations, while soft U.S. inflation data strengthened expectations of additional Federal Reserve rate cuts later this year. These factors, combined with a firm rupee and renewed foreign fund inflows, kept risk appetite strong.

Market participants also drew comfort from a robust start to Indias festive season demand and better-than-expected earnings from several blue-chip companies.

The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 566.96 points or 0.67% to 84,788.84. The Nifty 50 index added 170.90 points or 0.66% to 25,966.05.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jupiter Infomedia reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Jupiter Infomedia reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the September 2025 quarter

eClerx Services consolidated net profit rises 30.62% in the September 2025 quarter

eClerx Services consolidated net profit rises 30.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Shreeji Shipping Global consolidated net profit declines 23.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Shreeji Shipping Global consolidated net profit declines 23.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders consolidated net profit rises 28.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders consolidated net profit rises 28.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers standalone net profit rises 212.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers standalone net profit rises 212.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 8:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAmazon Mass LayoffReliance Meta AI Joint VentureStocks To Buy TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon