Glenmark Pharma posts robust Q4 performance

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' consolidated net profit surged more than sixty four times to Rs 301.41 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 4.65 core posted in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 16.8% YoY to Rs 3,760.28 crore in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared to Rs 387.77 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 7.97 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA was Rs 762.6 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2026, with EBITDA margin for the quarter at 20.2 %.

Revenue from India business increased 8.2% to Rs 1,020 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 943 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from North America jumped 29.4% YoY to Rs 924.8 crore Revenue from Europe climbed 21.4% to Rs 890.7 crore. Revenue from emerging markets increased 13.7% to Rs 897.9 crore.

For the year ended March 31, 2026, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 30.06% to Rs 1,361.85 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 1,047.09 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 27.12% YoY to Rs 16,711.40 crore in FY26.

Glenn Saldanha, chairman and managing director, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said, FY26 has been a defining year in Glenmarks evolution. We delivered strong business performance while making meaningful progress against the strategic priorities that will shape our future.

The landmark AbbVie partnership validated the strength of our innovation capabilities and the global relevance of our science. During the year, we expanded our portfolio of differentiated products including the successful launches of key generic respiratory products in the US which demonstrates continued expertise in our core therapeutic areas. We also accelerated the global momentum of RYALTRIS and our collaborations during FY26 reinforced our position as the partner of choice for innovative molecule launches across markets.

Separately, the board approved the transfer of the nebulizer brands and associated intellectual property assets to Glenmark Healthcare for Rs 223 crore. The transfer is expected to be completed on or before 30 June 2026.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, both formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients, to regulated and semi-regulated markets.

The counter dropped 4.55% to settle at Rs 2,274.25 on the BSE.

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