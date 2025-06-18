Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 10:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GMR Airports handles over 10 million passengers in May'25

Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

GMR Airports Infrastructure reported a 0.8% year-on-year (YoY) increase in passenger traffic across all GMR airports, reaching over 10 million passengers in May 2025.

During the month, domestic traffic grew by 0.1% YoY, while international traffic saw an increase of 2.9% YoY.

Delhi Airport handled monthly passenger traffic of around 6.24 million passengers (down 4.5% YoY). Hyderabad Airport handled monthly passenger traffic of around 2.79 million passengers (up 15.3% YoY).

Aircraft movements also increased by 6.3% YoY in May 2025, totaling 64,931 movements.

GMR Airports Infrastructure is mainly engaged in the development, maintenance, and operation of airports; generation of power; coal mining and exploration activities; development of highways; and development, maintenance, and operation of special economic zones.

 

The companys consolidated net loss widened to Rs 252.66 crore in Q4 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 167.58 crore reported in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 17.02% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,863.34 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The scrip rose 0.44% to Rs 83.08 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

