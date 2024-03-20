GPT Healthcare spurts after Q3 PAT climbs 37% YoY to Rs 11 cr

GPT Healthcare rallied 6.11% to Rs 178 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 37.37% to Rs 11.47 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 8.35 crore in Q3 FY23.

Profit before tax rose 6.75% to Rs 15.98 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 14.97 crore posted in Q3 FY23.

EBITDA stood at Rs 22.2 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023, registering the growth of 4.6% as compared with Rs 21.2 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin expanded by 20 bps to 23% in Q3 FY24 as against 22.8% in Q3 FY23.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared second interim dividend of Rs 1 each on the face value of the equity shares of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2023-2024. The record date for the same has been fixed at Tuesday, 2 April 2024. The company will pay the interim dividend to the shareholders on or before 17 April 2024.

GPT Healthcare, chairman, Dwarika Prasad Tantia, said, The existing four hospitals in Salt Lake, Agartala, Dum Dum and Howrah, continue to perform well and are improving on all financial and operational metrics with increasing occupancy and moderated ARPOB at Rs 32,507 which is in line with our policy of serving the aspiring population of the society with higher disposable income in the middle to high income segment. The payer mix continues to be mostly cash and insurance leading to one of the highest cashflow from operations to EBITDA for the industry as well as both ROE and ROCE being in excess of 25% each.

Our long-term vision at GPT Healthcare is deeply rooted in our commitment to bringing advanced medical care to under-served markets in cities across eastern India. We aim to establish a chain of 150 to 200-bedded hospitals in these burgeoning markets, thereby fulfilling the pressing need for modern healthcare facilities in these area

Our upcoming hospital in Raipur is on track and is expected to be commissioned in Q4 FY 25 and the radiation oncology to be commissioned in Agartala hospital in the next quarter."

Shares of GPT healthcare listed on the bourses on 29 February 2024. It was listed at Rs 216.15, a premium of 16.21% compared to the initial public offer (IPO) price of Rs 186.

GPT Healthcare Limited, the healthcare arm of the GPT Group, currently owns and operates over 561 beds spread across four state-of-the-art multi-specialty hospitals in the eastern part of the country under the brand name ILS Hospitals. Founded in 2000 in Salt Lake, Kolkata, ILS Hospitals has since expanded its footprint and capabilities.

Revenue from operations increased 3.88% YoY to Rs 96.59 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.