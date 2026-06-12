Happiest Minds launches agentic AI platform to accelerate software modernization

Happiest Minds Technologies announced the launch of Agentic AI development platform, Rel(AI)Build along with the Agentic Development Lifecycle (ADLC), to transform enterprise software systems.

Rel(AI)Build is an enterprise-grade, agentic platform designed to transform how organizations build, modernize, and operate software systems. The platform brings together AI-driven automation, governance, and human oversight into a single, unified software delivery framework.

Built on an Agentic Development Lifecycle (ADLC), Rel(AI)Build orchestrates specialized, context-aware AI agents across a structured lifecycle, from planning through operations

Rel(AI)Build supports a wide range of enterprise transformation initiatives, including application modernization, platform engineering, quality engineering, data engineering, and infrastructure and cybersecurity operations. By embedding AI agents across code analysis, infrastructure provisioning, testing, data pipelines, and system operations, the platform enables organizations to scale innovation while maintaining control and compliance.

The company said that early implementations of Rel(AI)Build have demonstrated significant business impact, including up to 4060% faster modernization timelines, a threefold increase in engineering productivity, and 3050% reduction in support costs. Organizations also benefit from improved software quality, enhanced system reliability, and greater operational resilience.

Sridhar Mantha, CEO: GenAI business services, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, "Software engineering is entering a new era where AI actively participates in the delivery process. With Rel(AI)Build and our Agentic Development Lifecycle, we are enabling enterprises to accelerate innovation, improve agility, and achieve measurable business outcomes while maintaining governance and quality at scale."

Ritesh Gupta, chief technology officer, Happiest Minds Technologies, remarked, Rel(AI)Build is an enterprise-grade agentic platform designed to bring intelligence, automation, and governance across the software delivery lifecycle. By combining specialized AI agents, contextual awareness, and built-in guardrails, we help organizations accelerate development, improve quality, and scale AI adoption efficiently.

Happiest Minds Technologies enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency, and actionable insights.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 51.79% QoQ to Rs 61.17 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 2.81% to Rs 604.08 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 587.56 crore posted in Q3 FY26.

The scrip shed 0.95% to end at Rs 345.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News