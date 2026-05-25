HCL Technologies expands collaboration with Pegasystems Inc.

To help enterprise transformation through AI-led discovery and modernization

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) announced an expanded collaboration with Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), The Enterprise Transformation Company, to accelerate enterprise modernization by combining HCLTech AI Force and Pega Blueprint. The collaboration empowers enterprises to rapidly transform legacy systems into agile, cloud native and AI-powered Pega applications unlocking new levels of business agility, operational efficiency and innovation.

Our long-standing partnership with Pega continues to inspire real innovation. By combining HCLTech AI Force with Pega Blueprint, we are making legacy modernization faster, smarter and more accurate. This solution reflects our vision to lead in AI-driven transformation and deliver genuine business value with minimal disruption, said Sadagopan Singam, EVP, Global Head of Enterprise Platforms and Edge Services, Digital Business Services at HCLTech.