HCL Technologies Ltd Slips 8.66%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 3.02%

HCL Technologies Ltd has lost 3.07% over last one month compared to 5.78% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 8.64% rise in the SENSEX

HCL Technologies Ltd fell 8.66% today to trade at Rs 1316.7. The BSE Information Technology index is down 3.02% to quote at 29710.42. The index is up 5.78 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd decreased 4.23% and Tech Mahindra Ltd lost 4.16% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 11.32 % over last one year compared to the 0.77% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

HCL Technologies Ltd has lost 3.07% over last one month compared to 5.78% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 8.64% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.5 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.98 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1770 on 03 Feb 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1275.7 on 16 Mar 2026.