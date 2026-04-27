Hindalco Industries Ltd up for fifth session

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1058.95, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 68.45% in last one year as compared to a 1.04% drop in NIFTY and a 49.4% drop in the Nifty Metal.

Hindalco Industries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1058.95, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.74% on the day, quoting at 24075.7. The Sensex is at 77243.68, up 0.76%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has risen around 19.73% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 16.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12746.65, up 1.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 71.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1055.45, up 0.93% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 68.45% in last one year as compared to a 1.04% drop in NIFTY and a 49.4% drop in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 27.06 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.