Hindustan Composites Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Carraro India Ltd, Jinkushal Industries Ltd, Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd and Allcargo Terminals Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 April 2026.

Carraro India Ltd, Jinkushal Industries Ltd, Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd and Allcargo Terminals Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 April 2026.

Hindustan Composites Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 491.5 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 18666 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 632 shares in the past one month.

Carraro India Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 586.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 94661 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7831 shares in the past one month.

Jinkushal Industries Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 78.82. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11204 shares in the past one month.

Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd exploded 18.49% to Rs 21.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24774 shares in the past one month.

Allcargo Terminals Ltd Partly Paidup added 18.33% to Rs 9.23. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2291 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1888 shares in the past one month.