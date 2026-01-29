Hitachi Energy India Ltd soars 3.04%, rises for third straight session

Hitachi Energy India Ltd is quoting at Rs 18220, up 3.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 48.4% in last one year as compared to a 8.83% gain in NIFTY and a 6.18% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hitachi Energy India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34685.45, up 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 109.89 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

