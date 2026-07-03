IL JIN Electronics (India) hikes stake in its subsidiary - Ascent
IL JIN Electronics (India) (IL JIN), a material subsidiary of Amber Enterprises India, has acquired an additional 1.00% equity stake in Ascent Circuits (Ascent), a subsidiary of IL JIN and a step-down subsidiary of the Company on 3 July 2026, for a purchase consideration of approximately Rs. 8 crore. Consequent to the aforesaid acquisition, IL JIN's shareholding in Ascent has increased from 97.50% to 98.50%.
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First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 7:32 PM IST