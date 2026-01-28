Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 05:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India industrial output grows at two-year high of 7.8% in December

India industrial output grows at two-year high of 7.8% in December

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

India's industrial production growth accelerated to over a two-year high of 7.8 per cent in December 2025, driven by strong performances in mining, manufacturing and electricity, according to official data released on Wednesday. The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), expanded by 3.7 per cent in December 2024. The growth rates of the three sectors, Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity for the month of December 2025 are 6.8 percent, 8.1 percent and 6.3 percent respectively.

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

