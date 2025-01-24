Business Standard

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's composite PMI falls to 56.8 in January

India's composite PMI falls to 56.8 in January

Image

Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 12:32 PM IST
India's private sector growth moderated in January to the lowest level in more than a year as a stronger expansion in the manufacturing industry was more than offset by a loss of growth momentum in the service economy, flash data compiled by S&P Global showed on Friday.

The HSBC composite output index dropped to 56.8 in January from 59.3 in December. The expected reading was 59.6. Nonetheless, a score above 50.0 indicates expansion.

The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to a 6-month high of 58.0 from 56.4 in the previous month. Meanwhile, the services PMI fell to 56.8 from 59.3 a month ago.

 

Factory orders grew at the fastest rate in six months, whereas the increase in services new business was the slowest since November 2023. As a result, the overall Indian private sector growth eased at the start of the year.

The private sector secured more international sales, which grew at the steepest pace in six months as both manufacturers and service providers indicated stronger growth in sales than in December amid gains from across the globe, including the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

Private sector employment was the best registered since the comparable data became available in December 2005.

Also Read

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi elections 2025 LIVE: AAP is destroying law and order in Delhi, says BJP leader

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex near day's high, up 300 pts; Nifty tops 23,300; Energy, PSU stocks slip

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

KFin Technologies shares zoom 13% in trade; why is the stock in demand?

Breaking news template

Blast at ordnance factory in Maharashtra; many feared dead, rescue ops on

Budget

Union Budget 2025 Expectations LIVE: Halwa ceremony to be held today in North Block

The survey showed that there was an intensification of capacity pressures among private sector companies as outstanding business volumes increased at the fastest rate in nearly two and a half years.

On the price front, price pressures remained elevated at the composite level, driven by the rise in costs for chemicals, labor, leather, meat, rubber, and vegetables. Output charges increased at a marked rate that was quicker than in December.

Looking ahead, business confidence of Indian private sector companies improved in January, reflecting the most optimistic expectations among manufacturers since May.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Arvind SmartSpaces inks pact for developing 92-acre land parcel in Khopoli

Arvind SmartSpaces inks pact for developing 92-acre land parcel in Khopoli

Shiva Texyarn Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Shiva Texyarn Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Amber Ent gains on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers in FY25

Amber Ent gains on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers in FY25

Mankind Pharma slides after Q3 PAT slips 16% YoY to Rs 380 cr

Mankind Pharma slides after Q3 PAT slips 16% YoY to Rs 380 cr

United Spirits PAT climbs 31% YoY to Rs 473 cr in Q3 FY25

United Spirits PAT climbs 31% YoY to Rs 473 cr in Q3 FY25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon