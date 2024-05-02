IndiaMART soars after strong Q4 performance

IndiaMART InterMESH jumped 8.33% to Rs 2868.75 after the company reported 37% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 92 crore on a 17% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 299 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Q4 FY23.

The growth in revenue was primarily driven by 10% improvement in realization from paying suppliers and 6% increase in number of paying suppliers.

Collections from customer grew to Rs 465 crore (up 16% YoY) for the quarter and deferred revenue as on 31 March 2024 increased to Rs 1,395 crore, representing a YoY growth of 23%.

EBITDA for the quarter was at Rs 90 crore representing EBITDA margin of 30%. EBITDA for the same period last year was Rs 67 crore, with an underlying margin of 26%.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY24 stood at Rs 125 crore, up by 44% from Rs 87 crore in Q4 FY23.

IndiaMART registered Unique business enquiries of 24 million in Q4 FY24; representing a YoY growth of 14%. Supplier Storefronts grew to 7.9 million, an increase of 5% YoY and paying suppliers grew to 214K representing net addition of 3K subscribers during the quarter.

Cash flow from operations for Q4 FY24 was Rs 258 crore, higher by 26% as compared with Rs 205 crore recorded in Q4 FY23.

For FY24, IndiaMART has recorded net profit and continuing revenue from operations of Rs 362 crore (up 33% YoY) and Rs 1,309 crore (up 24% YoY), respectively.

Dinesh Agarwal, chief executive officer, said: We have closed the financial year with a steady growth in revenue, deferred revenue, profits and cash flows. Our focus remains on enabling more and more businesses to grow online by providing them a great product and customer experience.

On the back of strong cash flow from operations and continued investments in further strengthening of our value proposition, we remain confident of sustained profitable growth amidst rising internet adoption amongst businesses.

IndiaMART is Indias largest online B2B marketplace for business products and services. IndiaMART makes it easier to do business by connecting buyers and sellers across product categories and geographies in India through business enablement solutions. IndiaMART provides ease and convenience to the buyers by offering a wide assortment of products and a responsive seller base while offering lead generation, lead management and payment solutions to its sellers.

