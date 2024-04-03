Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Indian Economy Projected To Grow At 7.5% In 2024 Says World Bank

Image

Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
World Bank stated in a latest update that the Indian economy is projected to grow at 7.5% in 2024, revising upwards its earlier projections for same period by 1.2%. India, which accounts for the bulk of the region's economy, output growth is expected to reach 7.5% in FY23/24 before returning to 6.6% over the medium term, with activity in services and industry expected to remain robust, the World Bank noted. It also opined that the latest expansion in local economic growth was supported by rapid increases in investment and government consumption.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Sensex slides 492 pts; PSU bank shares decline

Nifty trades near 22,000 Level; PSU Bank shares in demand

Barometers trade with modest losses, PSU banks slide

Nifty below 22,400 level; PSU bank rally for 5th day

Barometers turn rangebound, PSU bank shares rises

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Government taking necessary steps to ensure that electricity demand in summer season is met

NSE SME Blue Pebble makes a splash on debut

Performance of non-government non-financial public limited companies shows post-pandemic recovery consolidated further in FY23

NSE SME Aspire &amp; Innovative Advertising takes off on debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveTaiwan EarthquakeAtal Pension YojanaLok Sabha Election LiveAdani GreenIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon