Indian railways coach production up 9% in FY25

Indian railways coach production up 9% in FY25

Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Indian Railways has hit a significant milestone in the financial year 2024-25 by manufacturing 7,134 coaches, marking a 9% increase from the previous year's production of 6,541 coaches, with special emphasis on non A/C coaches with production of 4,601 coaches, catering the needs of common man. This rise reflects India's growing emphasis on modernizing Railway infrastructure to meet increasing passenger demand.

Sensex, Nifty tumble 1%; pharma shares decline; VIX rallies 2.15%

SpiceJet launches daily non-stop flights between Delhi and Kathmandu

Trishakti Inds secures Rs 6-cr order from NCC

Nifty trades near 23,000 level; broader mkt underperforms

L&T Finance slips as retail disbursements slides 1% YoY in Q4 FY25

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

