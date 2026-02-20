Kogta Financial (India) standalone net profit rises 21.33% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 29.74% to Rs 338.64 croreNet profit of Kogta Financial (India) rose 21.33% to Rs 51.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 42.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 29.74% to Rs 338.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 261.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales338.64261.01 30 OPM %20.4860.09 -PBDT69.3561.69 12 PBT69.3557.21 21 NP51.5442.48 21
First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 12:51 PM IST