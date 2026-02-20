Kogta Financial (India) standalone net profit rises 21.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.74% to Rs 338.64 crore

Net profit of Kogta Financial (India) rose 21.33% to Rs 51.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 42.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 29.74% to Rs 338.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 261.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.338.64261.0120.4860.0969.3561.6969.3557.2151.5442.48

