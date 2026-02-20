Friday, February 20, 2026 | 12:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pipeline Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.59 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 12:52 PM IST

Sales rise 7.57% to Rs 1051.67 crore

Net Loss of Pipeline Infrastructure reported to Rs 9.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 423.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.57% to Rs 1051.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 977.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1051.67977.67 8 OPM %-0.9134.12 -PBDT-9.59-195.32 95 PBT-9.59-423.21 98 NP-9.59-423.21 98

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 12:52 PM IST

