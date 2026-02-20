Pipeline Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.59 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.57% to Rs 1051.67 crore

Net Loss of Pipeline Infrastructure reported to Rs 9.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 423.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.57% to Rs 1051.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 977.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1051.67977.67-0.9134.12-9.59-195.32-9.59-423.21-9.59-423.21

