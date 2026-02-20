Niwas Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 73.08% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.21% to Rs 148.19 crore

Net profit of Niwas Housing Finance rose 73.08% to Rs 28.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 38.21% to Rs 148.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 107.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.148.19107.2225.4965.8537.7823.6437.7821.6828.1616.27

