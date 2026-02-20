Friday, February 20, 2026 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Niwas Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 73.08% in the December 2025 quarter

Niwas Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 73.08% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

Sales rise 38.21% to Rs 148.19 crore

Net profit of Niwas Housing Finance rose 73.08% to Rs 28.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 38.21% to Rs 148.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 107.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales148.19107.22 38 OPM %25.4965.85 -PBDT37.7823.64 60 PBT37.7821.68 74 NP28.1616.27 73

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

