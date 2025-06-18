Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indusind Bank jumps on brokerage upgrade

Indusind Bank jumps on brokerage upgrade

Image

Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Indusind Bank rose 4.43% to Rs 845 after a global brokerage firm upgraded the stock to a "Buy" and hiked the target price from Rs 700 to Rs 1,050.

The upgrade note highlighted a string of positives: the board's renewed push for better governance, the ongoing hunt for new leadership, and a focused plan to "start FY26F on a clean slate."

Adding to the optimism, recent Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remarks recognizing the bank's clean-up efforts have offered a layer of regulatory reassurance. The brokerage also flagged that an RBI nod allowing promoters to raise their stake could further calm investor nerves.

 

IndusInd Bank has had its fair share of turbulence in recent months, battling governance lapses and accounting issues. But it has been in damage control mode -- cleaning up its books and making one-time provisions to close legacy chapters.

On the numbers front, the brokerage has raised its FY27-28F EPS estimates by 14-16%, citing stronger net interest income (NII) and lower credit costs. It expects RoA to climb to 0.8-1.1% and RoE to 7-10% over FY26-28F, a profitability outlook it says is more promising than peers like SBI and BoB.

Key risks flagged by the brokerage include the potential discovery of more discrepancies in the banks books and delays in finalizing new leadership. These could weigh on investor sentiment and stall the banks turnaround momentum.

Also Read

Google Veo 3 in Canva

Canva integrates Google's Veo 3 for AI video generation with in-sync audio

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah

Khamenei succession: Who might replace Iran's powerful Supreme Leader?

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 150 pts, Nifty below 24,850; IT, metal dip; Cons Dur, Auto, PSBs lead

WBCAP 2025 registration

WBCAP 2025 registration begins for UG admission; know how to apply & more

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Red alert issued for Odisha, Jharkhand, Bengal as IMD warns of heavy rains

IndusInd Bank offers a wide range of products and services for individuals and corporates, including microfinance, personal loans, personal and commercial vehicle loans, credit cards and SME loans.

The bank reported a standalone net loss of Rs 2,235.99 crore in Q4 FY25 as against a net profit of Rs 2,346.84 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Total income declined 22.83% year on year to Rs 11,342.65 crore in Q4 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Orient Cement Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Orient Cement Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Infosys and Adobe enter strategic collaboration

Infosys and Adobe enter strategic collaboration

GTV Engg rises after securing Rs 2-cr export order from Metso India

GTV Engg rises after securing Rs 2-cr export order from Metso India

KBC Global Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

KBC Global Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes spurt at Hindustan Zinc Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Hindustan Zinc Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayArisinfra Solutions IPOLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPODividend TodayUKPSC Admit Card 2025Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon