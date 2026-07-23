Infosys appoints Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO Designate

The board of Infosys at its meeting held on 22-23 July 2026 has approved the appointment of Ashiss Kumar Dash as the Chief Executive Officer Designate (CEO Designate) of the Company until 31 March 2027. Further, the Board approved its intention to appoint Ashiss Kumar Dash as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company with effect from 01 April 2027, upon fulfilment of all statutory requirements.