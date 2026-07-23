Thursday, July 23, 2026 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infosys grants 9,836 RSUs

Infosys grants 9,836 RSUs

Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
Infosys has granted 9,836 Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) under the 2015 Incentive Compensation Plan (2015 Plan) to eligible new hires. The grants made under the 2015 Plan would vest equally over a period of three years. The RSUs will be granted w.e.f., 01 August 2026 and the exercise price will be equal to the par value of the share.
 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Infosys appoints Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO Designate

Infosys appoints Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO Designate

Board of Cipla approves change in senior management

Board of Cipla approves change in senior management

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Mahindra Lifespace Developers consolidated net profit rises 66.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Mahindra Lifespace Developers consolidated net profit rises 66.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Alna Trading & Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Alna Trading & Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Zim vs India Live StreamingStocks to Watch TodayDelhi Metro Stations Closed TodayVishal Mega Mart Q1 ResultsQ1 Results TodayHFCL Share PriceDr Reddy's Share PriceSunteck RealtyUpcoming Q1 ResultsVishal Mega Mart Q1 Result