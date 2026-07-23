Infosys grants 9,836 RSUs
Infosys has granted 9,836 Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) under the 2015 Incentive Compensation Plan (2015 Plan) to eligible new hires. The grants made under the 2015 Plan would vest equally over a period of three years. The RSUs will be granted w.e.f., 01 August 2026 and the exercise price will be equal to the par value of the share.
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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 4:51 PM IST