Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR settles slightly higher amid weak dollar overseas

INR settles slightly higher amid weak dollar overseas

Image

Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 5:33 PM IST
The Indian rupee traded in a narrow range and settled for the day higher by 4 paise at 83.97 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, on weakening of the American currency in the overseas market and an overall drop in crude oil prices. The dollar index traded around 101.3 on Thursday after losing half a percent in the previous session whereas yield on the 10-year US Treasury note held around 3.77% after falling for two straight sessions, as weak manufacturing and labor market data prompted traders to price in more aggressive rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year. Investors awaited the key US jobs report for more insights on the extent of the Federal Reserves interest rate cut. Meanwhile, the domestic unit witnessed a slight negative bias on weak global equities and concerns over global economic growth. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 151.48 points, or 0.18 percent, to 82,201.16 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed at 25,145.10, down 53.60 points, or 0.21 percent, from its previous close. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.98 and witnessed an intraday high of 83.97 against the American currency.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

Hasina must stay silent till Bangladesh seeks her extradition, says Yunus

Wikipedia

'Will shut your business': Delhi HC issues contempt notice to Wikipedia

Anant Ambani

Namibia's drought triggers wildlife culling; Vantara steps in with help

Goldman Sachs

Kamala Harris' tax plan may cut down 5% of corporate profits: Goldman Sachs

IBPS RRB PO 2024

IBPS RRB PO 2024: Prelims exam result declared at ibps.in, check details

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayHappy Teachers' Day WishesMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon