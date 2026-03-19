INTELLECT partners with Bulkley Valley Credit Union

Intellect Design Arena is helping to transform Bulkley Valley Credit Union (BVCU)'s lending capability. By implementing Intellect's eMACH.ai Lending loan origination capability, BVCU replaces manual workflows with an automated credit evaluation and recommendation engine, significantly accelerating the borrowing process for its 17,000 members across both personal and business loans. Further, PF Credit, a suite of AI-based digital experts, accelerates the loan origination process.

BVCU's selection of eMACH.ai Lending and PF Credit follows its choice of Intellect's eMACH.ai Digital Engagement Platform in December 2025 to provide an integrated digital experience for its members.

Rajesh Saxena, CEO, Intellect Consumer Banking added, "Bulkley Valley Credit Union is setting a new standard for member service in Canada. By adopting eMACH.ai Digital Engagement Platform and now the AI-first loan origination capability of the eMACH.ai Lending Platform and PF Credit, they are not just upgrading technology; they are scaling their success using a platform, adding immense value to their member experience. We are proud to support BVCU as they break free from legacy constraints to ensure the vital work they do for their local communities continues seamlessly."

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