Interarch Building Solutions gains after securing Rs 60-cr order

Interarch Building Solutions advanced 1.49% to Rs 1,945 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 60 crore for the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply and erection of a pre-engineered steel building system.

The company did not disclose the clients name, citing commercial considerations. The project is expected to be executed within eight months.

Interarch clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding entity.

The company provides turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solutions in India.

In its latest financial update, Interarch reported a 32.1% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to Rs 37.26 crore, driven by a 43.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 522.52 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.