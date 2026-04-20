Monday, April 20, 2026 | 10:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Interarch Building Solutions gains after securing Rs 60-cr order

Interarch Building Solutions gains after securing Rs 60-cr order

Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Interarch Building Solutions advanced 1.49% to Rs 1,945 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 60 crore for the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply and erection of a pre-engineered steel building system.

The company did not disclose the clients name, citing commercial considerations. The project is expected to be executed within eight months.

Interarch clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding entity.

The company provides turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solutions in India.

In its latest financial update, Interarch reported a 32.1% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to Rs 37.26 crore, driven by a 43.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 522.52 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dredging Corporation of India gains after inking Rs 2,157-cr fuel supply MoU with IOCL

Dredging Corporation of India gains after inking Rs 2,157-cr fuel supply MoU with IOCL

Embassy Developments Ltd Falls 4.75%, BSE Realty index Drops 1.24%

Embassy Developments Ltd Falls 4.75%, BSE Realty index Drops 1.24%

ICICI Bank Ltd Spurts 1.19%

ICICI Bank Ltd Spurts 1.19%

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth

India-Sri Lanka Oil Pipeline Talks: VP Radhakrishnan Meets President Dissanayake

India-Sri Lanka Oil Pipeline Talks: VP Radhakrishnan Meets President Dissanayake

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Today LIVEStocks to WatchYes Bank Q4 ResultsICICI Bank Q4 ResultsHCLTech Q4 Results PreviewHDFC Bank Q4 ResultsIMD Heatwave AlertQ4 Results TodayInstax Mini 13 ReviewPersonal Finance