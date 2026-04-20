Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth

The key equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in early trade even as investors remained cautious amid the ongoing de-escalation of tensions in West Asia. Nifty traded above the 24,400 level. Market participants are monitoring quarterly earnings from index heavyweight banking stocks, along with other announced corporate results.

PSU Bank, private bank and pharma shares advanced while realty, metal and IT shares declined.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex surged 163.22 points or 0.21% to 78,660.78. The Nifty 50 index rose 60.85 points or 0.25% to 24,414.40.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped 0.45% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.24%.

The market breadth was almost even. On the BSE, 1,684 shares rose and 1,693 shares fell. A total of 216 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 5.52% to 18.16.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 683.20 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 4,721.48 crore in the Indian equity market on 17 April 2026, provisional data showed.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.28% to 6.924 compared with previous session close of 6.905.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 92.7300 compared with its close of 92.9100 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2026 settlement declined 1.11% to Rs 152,894.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.18% to 98.28.

The United States 10-year bond yield increased 0.49% to 4.264.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for June 2026 settlement tumbled $7.52 or 7.57% to $91.87 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Hathway Cables & Datacom declined 3.37% after the company reported an 11.33% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 11.33 crore, despite a 6.37% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 545.85 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Profit before tax (PBT) tumbled 58.05% YoY to Rs 17.08 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

Aditya Birla Money rallied 4.66% after the company reported a 100.97% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 18.73 crore on a 30.51% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 129.79 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

EMS surged 13.88% after the company has emerged as the lowest bidder for two construction projects from UP Jal Nigam (Urban), Varanasi. The estimated order values are approximately Rs 143.79 crore and Rs 64.8 crore.

Global Markets:

Asia markets traded mostly higher Monday, as investors continue to keep a cautious eye on developments in the Middle East amid renewed tensions between Iran and the U.S.

President Donald Trump reportedly said on Sunday that a U.S Navy guided missile destroyer had fired on and disabled an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman before Marines boarded and seized the vessel.

The seizure is an escalation of the blockade and comes after Iran fired upon commercial vessels attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz earlier Sunday. The strait is between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

Since last week, the U.S. has been operating a naval blockade of ships entering and exiting Iranian ports. Iran views the ongoing blockade as a breach of the ceasefire reached by the U.S. and Iran, and cites this as one of its reasons for calling off the expected negotiations on Monday in Islamabad.

Trump warned on Sunday he would knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran if Tehran did not agree to Washingtons terms to end the conflict.

Meanwhile, China held its benchmark lending rates unchanged for an 11th straight month, as escalating Middle East tensions drove energy prices higher and weighed on the growth outlook.

The decision came after the worlds second-largest economy grew 5% in the first quarter, accelerating from 4.5% in the prior quarter, and at the top end of its full-year target range. Beijing lowered its growth target for 2026 to a range of 4.5% to 5%, the least ambitious goal on record since the 1990s.

Last Friday, U.S. stocks edged higher after Iran declared the Strait of Hormuz "completely open on the heels of a ceasefire announcement between Israel and Lebanon.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.2% to close at 7,126.06, crossing the 7,100 threshold for the first time. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.52% and settled at 24,468.48 for its 13th consecutive winning day and its longest positive streak since 1992. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 868.71 points, or 1.79%, to end at 49,447.43.

In a post on social media published Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi wrote, In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran.

President Donald Trump had said Thursday that the leaders of Israel and Lebanon agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, which went into effect at 5 p.m. ET that day.