Interarch Building Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

M & B Engineering Ltd, HB Stockholdings Ltd, Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd and Secmark Consultancy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 November 2025.
Interarch Building Solutions Ltd soared 17.54% to Rs 2578.1 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3770 shares in the past one month.
M & B Engineering Ltd surged 14.45% to Rs 499.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32462 shares in the past one month.
HB Stockholdings Ltd spiked 9.34% to Rs 91.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 28222 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15096 shares in the past one month.
Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd gained 8.79% to Rs 139.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 60 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 942 shares in the past one month.
Secmark Consultancy Ltd advanced 8.69% to Rs 125.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1019 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 219 shares in the past one month.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content