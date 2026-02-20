Friday, February 20, 2026 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ITCONS E-Solutions wins order of Rs 2.24 cr

Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 12:32 PM IST
ITCONS E-Solutions has bagged a new contract by the Basic Education Department, Uttar Pradesh to provide 140 resources for a period of One (1) year. The total contract value is Rs 2,24,97,238.61 inclusive of all taxes and duties. The contract is scheduled to commence on 21 February 2026 and shall remain in force until 20 January 2027 unless extended further by mutual agreement between the parties.

AI has the potential to lift global annual GDP growth by up to 0.8 percentage points, says IMF's Kristalina Georgieva

CIE Automotive clocks PAT of Rs 204 crore in Q4

Paras Defence gains after buying 49% stake in Himanshi Thermal

Novartis India hits the roof as Novartis AG to divest 70.68%; open offer at Rs 860.64/ share

Meta Infotech rises after bagging orders worth Rs 4 crore

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

