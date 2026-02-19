RNIT AI Solutions receives pilot work order from Govt. of Meghalaya

RNIT AI Solutions has received a paid pilot work order from the Government of Meghalaya for Integration of RNIT AI Solution - Face Recognition System with Meghalaya ONE and CM Connect applications.

This engagement marks RNIT's entry into a new State and forms part of its focused expansion into the North East Region, strengthening its footprint in delivering AI-driven Citizen Centric Services for Government platforms. The assignment has been awarded for a defined scope and volume under a pilot to rollout structure involving integration of the Company's AI-based Face Recognition System with the specified Government applications. Upon completion of the proof of concept, further rollout across the State shall be subject to the terms of the Work Order.

