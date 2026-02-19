Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 04:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Greaves Electric set to launch Ampere 6th Gen Electric Scooter

Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 4:32 PM IST
Ampere, the electric 2-wheeler brand of Greaves Electric Mobility, is set to launch its ICE Breaker' electric scooter, Ampere 6th Gen Electric Scooter, designed with an aim to challenge India's petrol scooter market.

Set to release in FY27, the Ampere 6th Gen Electric Scooter is engineered with a vision to deliver better performance while offering better ownership economics with the potential to challenge high-selling petrol scooters in the sub-Rs 1 lakh category. While India's mass scooter segment has traditionally been defined by petrol vehicles offering practical city performance and quick refuelling, Ampere 6th Gen Electric Scooter represents an EV scooter that aims to compete against petrol scooters.

 

Speaking about the Ampere 6th Gen Electric Scooter, Mr Vikas Singh, Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, Greaves Electric Mobility said, The sub-Rs 1 lakh category represents the single largest volume opportunity in India's scooter market, yet remains ICE-led. With Ampere 6th Gen Electric Scooter, we are entering the E2W market with a clear sight of competing with the largest selling ICE product offering, enhancing green mobility, and improved software integration. It also reflects our focus on disciplined growth, building scale in high-volume segments with products that are commercially sustainable and engineered for real-world Indian usage.

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

