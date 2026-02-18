Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 11:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jindal Stainless Ltd Surges 2.64%, BSE Metal index Gains 1.15%

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 11:20 AM IST

Jindal Stainless Ltd has lost 5.48% over last one month compared to 3.31% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.02% drop in the SENSEX

Jindal Stainless Ltd gained 2.64% today to trade at Rs 760.15. The BSE Metal index is up 1.15% to quote at 39490.63. The index is up 3.31 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Steel Ltd increased 2.39% and Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd added 2.13% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 41.64 % over last one year compared to the 9.56% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Jindal Stainless Ltd has lost 5.48% over last one month compared to 3.31% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.02% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 17144 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 24223 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 883.25 on 07 Jan 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 497 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 11:20 AM IST

