Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 11:20 AM IST

GE Power India Ltd, MRC Agrotech Ltd, Digicontent Ltd and Suratwwala Business Group Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 February 2026.

Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd crashed 70.52% to Rs 1.66 at 10:25 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

GE Power India Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 496.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

MRC Agrotech Ltd lost 7.94% to Rs 39.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10869 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89666 shares in the past one month.

Digicontent Ltd plummeted 7.07% to Rs 26.02. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4212 shares in the past one month.

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd corrected 7.00% to Rs 28.18. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7849 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 11:20 AM IST

