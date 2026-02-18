Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 11:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NDL Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 11:20 AM IST

Globale Tessile Ltd, Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd, AGI Infra Ltd and Creative Newtech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 February 2026.

Globale Tessile Ltd, Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd, AGI Infra Ltd and Creative Newtech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 February 2026.

NDL Ventures Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 117.6 at 10:24 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 43614 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 869 shares in the past one month.

 

Globale Tessile Ltd spiked 18.05% to Rs 13.34. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 504 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1618 shares in the past one month.

Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd surged 17.80% to Rs 40.04. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 46036 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3907 shares in the past one month.

AGI Infra Ltd jumped 13.75% to Rs 273.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35400 shares in the past one month.

Creative Newtech Ltd advanced 13.64% to Rs 750. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 0 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 169 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 11:20 AM IST

