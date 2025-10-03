Friday, October 03, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jinkushal Industries rises on debut

Jinkushal Industries rises on debut

Image

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Shares of Jinkushal Industries were currently trading at Rs 121.30 at 10:10 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 0.25% compared with the issue price of Rs 121.

The scrip was listed at Rs 125, exhibiting a premium of 3.31% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 128 and a low of Rs 121. On the BSE, over 1.34 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Jinkushal Industries was subscribed 65.10 times. The issue opened for bidding on 24 September 2025 and it closed on 29 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 115 and 121 per share.

 

The IPO consisted of a fresh issue of 86.36 lakh equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 9.60 lakh shares by promoters. The OFS includes 6.21 lakh shares by Anil K Jain, 2.18 lakh shares by Abhinav Jain, and 1.21 lakh shares by Sandhya Jain.

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 72.67 crore is for funding the long-term incremental working capital requirement and the balance for general corporate purposes. As of 31 March 2025, total borrowings (including lease liability) stood at Rs 54.82 crore.

Also Read

Trualt Bioenergy share price

TruAlt Bioenergy lists at 10% premium; should you book profit or hold?

stock market live

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 100 points; Nifty tests 24,800; Auto, Oil and Gas shares decline

fact check, Technology

Black Box-Wind River deal to drive edge, cloud growth with ₹1,350 cr boost

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Jinkushal Industries stock lists at 3% premium on BSE, misses GMP estimates

taylor swift eras tour

Universal, Warner push for landmark AI licensing deals with tech firms

Jinkushal Industries (JKIPL), promoted by Anil Kumar Jain, is the largest non-OEM exporter of construction machines from India with a 6.9% global market share and recognition as a three-star export house by DGFT. The company trades in new, customized, used, and refurbished machines and has recently launched its own brand, HexL, for backhoe loaders.

Exports contribute over 99% of revenue, with Mexico, the UAE, and Europe being key markets. JKIPL operates an in-house refurbishment facility in Raipur along with third-party centers in India and the UAE and has supplied over 1,500 machines globally. To expand its reach, it set up Hexco Global FZCO in the UAE and a US subsidiary.

Ahead of the IPO, Jinkushal Industries, on 24 September 2025, raised Rs 34.82 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 28.78 lakh shares at Rs 121 each to 6 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 19.14 crore and sales of Rs 380.56 crore for the twelve months ended on 31st March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Josts Engineering gains on bagging Rs 4-cr NVH instruments order from Google IT Services

Josts Engineering gains on bagging Rs 4-cr NVH instruments order from Google IT Services

INR recovers slightly amid range bound movements

INR recovers slightly amid range bound movements

Sai Silks soars as turnover climbs 28% YoY to Rs 444 cr in Q2 FY26

Sai Silks soars as turnover climbs 28% YoY to Rs 444 cr in Q2 FY26

Tata Power's arm inks PPA with Tata Power Mumbai Distribution for 80 MW FDRE project

Tata Power's arm inks PPA with Tata Power Mumbai Distribution for 80 MW FDRE project

Paras Defence gains as arm bags Rs 46-cr defence order for anti-drone systems

Paras Defence gains as arm bags Rs 46-cr defence order for anti-drone systems

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthStock Market HolidayNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon